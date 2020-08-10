Shashi Tharoor gets slammed for an indistinct punch At PM Modi-Ram Mandir Ceremony….Here are the reactions!!!

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor took a subtle dig at the Prime Minister with a picture that was widely shared across platforms during the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

On August 5th, in the build-up to the ground-breaking ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, a picture of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking to Ayodhya was shared among many groups and handles across social media platforms.

In an attempt to taunt the Prime Minister, Shashi Tharoor shared a cartoon where Lord Ram is pulling the ear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while walking him towards a school. Tharoor shared it without captioning it.

While many appreciated the humor with which it was shared by Tharoor, several others slammed the leader.

The reactions went like this;

“Get him admitted in this current academic session 2020-21…without any delay.”

“I totally accept BJP mp had posted wrong photo. But @ShashiTharoor ji it wasn’t expected from you.”

“What we actually want, and what we never get. Thanks @ShashiTharoor for fixing the image!

I thought after the #RamMandirBhumiPujan, people would get back to serious business – improve #healthcare, #education. Gosh was I wrong, people now want more temples at Kashi, Mathura ????”