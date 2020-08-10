Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case : Rhea Chakraborty files fresh plea in Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is coming up with new revelations every now and then. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the ED in presence of her father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and manager Shruti Modi. Earlier today, the actress was again spotted outside the ED office for the second time for her interrogation and was grilled for around 9 long hours. Sushant Singh’s friend Siddharth Pithani has also arrived at the ED office reportedly for his questioning today.

In connection to the death case of SSR, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged ‘unfair media trial’ against her. The actress said in her petition that the issue has been blown out of proportion in the media and alleged that they are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case.

As per reports, the plea said, “The petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) is already convicted by media even before a fowl-play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established. Extreme trauma and infringement of privacy of the rights of the petitioner are caused due to constant sensationalization of this case.”