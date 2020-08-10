Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Rhea Chakraborty shares screenshots of WhatsApp conversation with Sushant

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation she had with boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he’d expressed concerns about his sister Priyanka’s behaviour with Rhea. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and his family has accused Rhea of abetting it.

In the conversations, shared by Rhea with India Today, the actor said that he believed his sister was manipulating his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

The conversations begin with Sushant praising Rhea and her brother Showik. ”Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar,” he writes. In the next message, Sushant continues, “You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.”

He then writes that he is worried about his sister, and says: ‘pure evil’. He says that she is manipulating ‘Sid bhai’. He writes, (“To Priyanka”), “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol…” Sushant’s lawyer had previously said in an interview to Pinkvilla that Rhea had accused Priyanka of having molested her, which created a barrier between the siblings. He had said that Sushant and Priyanka made up a few days later and the whole thing was just a ‘mind game’ played by Rhea. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” he had said.

Sushant in his message continued that his sister had gone against the teachings of their mother. He wrote, “If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

Sushant addressed his next message to ‘Sid bhai’ — possibly Sidharth Pithani — and wrote that “She has hit you in front of my eyes…”

Rhea had previously shared a page from Sushant’s diary, in which he’d expressed gratitude for having her and her family in his life. She had also shared a picture of a sipper, which she claimed was the only belonging of Sushant’s that she has in her possession.

Rhea was questioned for around nine hours on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency, which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, also questioned her brother, Showik, and her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Sushant.