14 year old girl sexually assaulted at an orphanage for an year-Three men were arrested.!!!

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested by three persons at an orphanage in Telangana. Three men were arrested.

The owner of the orphanage, identified as Chielukuri Vijaya who is also a hostel warden. The police also arrested Vijaya’s brother Surapaneni Jayadeep. A donor of the orphanage, Naredla Venugopal Reddy was also arrested.



The minor girl was brought to the orphanage by her uncle in 2015. In 2019, Vijaya asked the girl to go to a room of the orphanage which was located on the 5th floor. Allegedly, Venugopal offered a laced juice to the girl and raped her.

The minor girl informed the orphanage warden about the incident only to be threatened against raising an alarm. Following this, the girl was allegedly raped on multiple occasions by the accused.

As per the teenager, Venugopal had paid money to Vijaya and her brother on multiple occasions. The survivor also claimed that she was not the only inmate who was sexually assaulted.

During the lockdown, the teenaged girl went to live in her uncle’s home. The warden of the orphanage allegedly refused to let the girl return to the facility without a COVID-19 test result. Meanwhile, the girl was allegedly assaulted by her uncle.

She was later taken to her aunt’s home. The girl was limping as she had suffered from injuries after her uncle assaulted her. On being questioned, the girl opened up to her aunt and told her about the sexual and physical abuse.