20 year old US Scholar killed in road accident in UP After Alleged Harassment!!!

20-year-old woman from Greater Noida’s Dadri, who was doing her higher studies in the United States, died after her two-wheeler met with an accident in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. The family members of the girl have alleged that the accident took place because two bike-borne boys were harassing her and chasing after her.

Sudhiksha was a meritorious student and had bagged a scholarship to study abroad.She had topped in her intermediate exams and was studying at Babson College in the US. She had come home for holidays and was to return to the US on August 20.



Bhati was going to a relative’s house in Aurangabad with her uncle when her vehicle collided with another bike in Bulandshahr. She is believed to have died on the spot. Her family members have said that she was riding pillion when two bike-borne boys started harassing her and began performing stunts, which allegedly led to the accident.

Speaking to media on the incident, SP City Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava said, “The girl Sudhiksha was going to a relative’s place with her uncle on a bike when she met with an accident and died on the spot. The bike she was riding pillion, collided with a Bullet motorcycle. A case has been registered in this regard and hunt is on for the owner of the motorcycle that collided with the bike of Sudhiksha’s uncle.”

Satendra Bhati, the girl’s uncle who was riding the bike, said, “…We had reached Bulandshahr when two boys on a Bullet bike started overtaking us several times and started performing stunts. Suddenly, he overtook us and applied the brakes, due to which our bike lost control and we met with an accident. My niece suffered head injuries and collapsed on the spot.”