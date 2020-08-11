Congress hints at Rahul Gandhi returning as party chief 

Rajasthan :Amid the demand for a new party chief from various quarters within the party, the Congress on Tuesday hinted that Rahul Gandhi may not be reluctant to take over as President in the near future even as it credited him with resolving the Rajasthan crisis.

Responding to a question during a virtual press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, when reminded that Rahul Gandhi had refused to take the post in the past, replied “I don’t think either I or you or any of us have recently spoken to him (Rahul Gandhi) on the issue.” He insisted that the reason for Rahul’s resignation last year was on “moral grounds”, taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the general election.

“I don’t want to comment on the future, I am certain good things will happen,” added Surjewala, hinting that Rahul is not reluctant to take over as party President.

The Congress leader said that all Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi as head of the party not because he is Rahul Gandhi but for the way he has shown “courage” to take on the Modi government.

The clamour to bring back Rahul Gandhi has become louder after the issue was raised by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in July because Sonia Gandhi as interim President has completed one year in office.

The Congress also gave full credit to Rahul for resolution of the Rajasthan turmoil as the party’s government was at stake. The party underlined that it was the ability of Rahul Gandhi to bring together opposing Congress factions.

“This was possible on account of the vision and belief of Rahul Gandhi, ably assisted by Priyanka Gandhi,” said Surjewala.