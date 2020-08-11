Covid-19 Updates: 191 prisoners tested positive for Covid-19

191 prisoners were tested positive for Covid-19.

The inmates in the e Basti district jail in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for coronavirus. Thus the total l tally of COVID-19 infected inmates in jails across the state rised to 1,379. The Basti inmates were found positive after the health department teams conducted tests on August 9.

There are around 1,400 inmates currently lodged at Basti district jail.

Also on Monday, 56 inmates at the Bareilly jail had tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, 128 inmates had tested positive in Jhansi jail and 228 in Ballia jail.