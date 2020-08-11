Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain reports 386 new cases

386 new cases of coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 242 recoveries. Of the newly diagnosed cases 153 were among expatriate workers, 233 were contacts of active cases, and 4 were travel related. The ministry of health in the country also announced death also.

Thus the total confirmed cases has rised to 44011. The total recoveries stood at 41,209. The death toll reached 163. 10,052 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out on August 10.

There are currently 38 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 101 cases receiving treatment. 2,987 cases are stable out of a total of 3,025 active cases.