Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 2.2 million in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the data on coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry the total confirmed cases crossed 2.2 million in India.

In the last 24 hours 53,601 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in India along with 871 new deaths. Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 2,268,675. Out of these 6,39,929 cases are still active while 15,83,489 people have recovered after contracting the virus. The death toll rised to 45,257.

India has the third-highest number of confirmed cases, behind the US and Brazil. India’s COVID-19 cases have jumped from 10 lakh to 22 lakh in 24 days.

India breached the one million-mark on July 17. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, another fortnight to reach 2 lakh-mark on June 3. In the next 18 days, the COVID tally zoomed past 4 lakh.

On July 17, the cases crossed the 10 lakh-mark, while on July 29 the cases rose to 15 lakh and on August 7, the grim 20-lakh mark was crossed. In the next three days, the tally crossed the 22 lakh-mark .