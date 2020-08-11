Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, foreign fund inflows and the weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.83 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and finally settled at 74.78, up 12 paise over its previous close of 74.90 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is trading at 20.32 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% lower at 93.46.