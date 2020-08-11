Former President on ventilator support after brain surgery, remains critical!!!

Former President who was tested positive for the coronavirus disease remains critical after brain surgery.

Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid-19, underwent a life-saving surgery.

The hospital said that a brain clot was detected after which the surgery was conducted. “Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin released today.

Mukherjee had announced on Twitter on Monday that he was tested positive for the coronavirus disease. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19,” he had tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind wished for his speedy recovery and defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the doctors to enquire about the health of the former President.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also prayed for speedy recovery of the former President.