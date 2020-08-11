Government announces its decision on suspension of international, domestic flight services

The decision on suspension of domestic and international flight services were announced by the government.

The Nepal government has decided to extend the suspension of domestic and international flights as well as public transport until August 31.

On July 20, the Nepal’s cabinet had decided to resume domestic and international flights which have remained suspended since March 22, from August 17 along with the decision of lifting the lockdown.

As of Tuesday, Nepal has reported a total of 23,310 coronavirus cases, with 79 deaths.