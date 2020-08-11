“I was in love with Sushant.I was traumatised after his death. But I am being victimised now”:Says Rhea Chakraborty on her appeal to Supreme Court!!!

“I was in love with Sushant. I was traumatised after his death. But I am being victimised now”,Through her lawyer, she told the court, .Earlier today, Chakraborty admitted that she felt traumatised after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the plea moved by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actress, that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

As per the reports, Rhea left the actor’s house a few days before his death, has been on the receiving end from Suhant’s fans. The father sushant singh has also accused the actress of driving his son to suicide and cheating him financially. He also filed a case against the actress and few others at a police station in Bihar.



The Mumbai Police has said that the actor allegedly committed suicide but several Bollywood stars, including Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, alleged that he was a victim of nepotism.In the CBI’s case, Rhea is the prime accused and has been charged under several sections, including the abetment of suicide.

The actress, who had earlier filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, file another plea before the top court, complaining that she has been subjected to unfair media trial and attempts are being made to hold her guilty for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also alleged that Sushant’s case is being blown out of proportion due to upcoming Bihar polls. In her plea, Rhea has said that actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma too have committed suicide like Rajput in the last 30 days but there is not even a whisper in media about these cases.