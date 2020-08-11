Russian president’s daughter claims to be immunized with 1st antidote for Covid -19!!!

Russia has introduced the first vaccine claiming “sustainable immunity” in the oversight of the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin launched Tuesday. Moscow has entitled its new coronavirus vaccine “Sputnik V” after the Soviet satellite tv for pc television for computer, the top of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund talked about.

Russia has been pushing hard to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and talked about earlier this month it hoped to launch mass manufacturing inside weeks and find yourself “several million” doses month-to-month by subsequent 12 months.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered” in Russia, Putin talked about all through a televised video conference identify with authorities and ministers.

“One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin talked about.

The World Health Organization ultimate week advanced Russia to adjust to established pointers and go “through all the stages” important to develop a protected vaccine.

The pandemic has seen an extra ordinary mobilisation of funding and evaluation to rush via a vaccine which will defend billions of people worldwide.