State government extends ban on flights

Aug 11, 2020, 09:44 am IST

The state government has extended the ban on direct flights from 6 cities.

The West Bengal state government has extended the ban on direct flights from 6 cities to Kolkata International Airport. The ban has been extended till August 31.

As per the decision of state government flights to Kolkata have been banned from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad. The initial flight ban from these cities had come into force on July 6 and was placed till July 19. It was later extended till July 31 and then to August 15.

