Two including govt official arrested for supplying illegal weapons

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have arrested two, together with a authorities official, who allegedly equipped unlawful weapons to criminals, officers mentioned on Monday.

The accused has been recognized as Insar Khan, 31, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and his affiliate Paras Chopra, 36, primarily based in Haryana’s Karnal, they mentioned.

The police mentioned Insar Khan was working as Junior Statistical Officer within the Ministry of Labour and Employment within the nationwide capital. He collected weapons from UP and equipped them to criminals in Delhi, they mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh mentioned, “We received information on August 4 that illegal arms are being supplied from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and a man was coming near India Gate to deliver a consignment to criminals. Our teams conducted raids and arrested Insar Khan.”

An computerized pistol made on the ordinance manufacturing unit in Kolkata was recovered from him together with 5 reside cartridges, he mentioned.

Insar Khan disclosed that he had collected pistols from a person named Deepak in Baghpat, who’s concerned in additional than 15 felony instances and purchased computerized pistols from the gun homes on faux arm license, he added.

The police then carried out a raid at Deepak’s home from the place they recovered 14 reside cartridges and one journal. However, Deepak was not at residence through the raid.

On Insar Khan’s disclosure, the proprietor of a gun home, recognized as Paras Chopra who’s a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was additionally arrested, he mentioned.

The police mentioned Paras Chopra used to promote weapons made in ordinance manufacturing unit to the criminals on faux arms license and didn’t preserve correct file of the arm patrons.