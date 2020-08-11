Wife who died three years ago at a housewarming ceremony in Bengaluru; Guests remain shocked; !!!

Luxury shelter was the dream of Karnataka businessman Srinivasa Murthy. But before the dream could come true, Srinivasa Murthy’s wife Madhavi died in a car accident. A life-size statue of Shinivasa Murthy was put up in the new house in memory of his wife, who felt the requirement for his wife’s presence at home. Everyone who came to the house in Koppal on August 8 was shocked to see Madhavi sitting in a chair in the living room.

Guests at the new home of Murthy were amazed by the sight. Murthy’s wife Madhavi, who died in a car accident three years ago, greets guests and sits in the living room. Even those close to the family were shocked when the story behind the sight went viral on social media.



The statue of Madhavi was made of silicone wax by Murthy, who felt that it was not right for her to be missing from the house that was his wife’s dream. Madhavi’s sculpture is made with such accuracy that no one even thinks it is a statue. Madhavi, who was traveling to Tirupati with her two children, died in a road accident three years ago. The car crashed into a speeding trek on the collar. Madhavi died on the spot. But both children survived with minor injuries.

According to Srinivasa Murthy, the road to his dream home was opened after reaching about 250 architects. The living sculpture of Madhavi was made by Gobe Mana, a leading puppet maker in Karnataka. The house was completed in early July. Murthy says he felt urgred to have their presence in his wife’s dream home. Madhavi and her house in Koppal, Karnataka have been the talk of social media since the footage of the August 8 ceremony came out.