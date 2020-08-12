5 People including an infant burned alive as private bus catches fire

In a shocking incident, at least five people including women and childern were burnt alive as a private bus caught fire.

The incident took place in Karnataka. The bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire on National Highway 4 at KR Halli in Hiriyur taluk in Chitradurga district of Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

There were 32 32 passengers in the bus when it caught fire. Among the dead are two children and a woman. The bus is said to have caught fire after it developed some engine trouble.

The injured have been shifted to a district government hospital. Hiriyur Police have registered an FIR and further investigations are on.