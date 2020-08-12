Bengaluru Riots: SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence

The Bengaluru police had arrested SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha. The Bengaluru police had arrested the SDPI leader for his alleged role for organising, instigating violence in the Bengaluru city. The police had said that SDPI is behind the violence that erupted in DJ Halli police station area on Tuesday night.

3 People were killed in police firing in the area after a violent mob attacked police station and attempted to set on fire the residence of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy . The mob also vandalised houses, torching police vehicles and pelted stones at the cops.

The violence started after a Facebook post that they deemed derogatory to Prophet Mohammed. The FB post was shared by P Naveen, a close relative of Srinivasa Murthy, the sitting MLA from the reseved Pulikeshinagar constituency.

According to Suvarna News, the SDPI leader, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha is said to have instigated the Muslim mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. The police have arrested Muzammil Pasha, while two others SDPI leaders have fled the spot. The police have also recovered CCTV footage which allegedly showed that the Muslim leader was distributing money to rioters ahead of the violence. More than 100 Muslim mobsters have been arrested on Tuesday evening for unleashing riots in the city.