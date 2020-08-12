Clash over a ‘communal’ social media post leads to 3 deaths and over 60 cops injured!!!

Three people died, while several others were injured, including 60 police personnel, in east Bengaluru, after violence bust out over a ‘derogatory’ social media post put up supposedly by the nephew of Congress MLA.

The Bengaluru police have also arrested 110 people accused of assault and stone-pelting on the police. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was also arrested for sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

However, the MLA’s nephew later posted that his account had been hacked and that he would file a complaint.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

“The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The protestors reportedly set aflame many vehicles and also fenced around MLA Srinivas Murthy’s house in the city on Tuesday night. The violent mob also damaged DG Halli police station. The police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd from the spot.

“DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders,” the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.

“Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated.

Police have also imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.