Coronavirus : Former Chief Minister self-isolates after wife tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday said that he is going into self isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister said that he along with his family is going into self isolation and has urged all who came in contact with them to isolate themselves.

“My wife Veena Singh’s report of Covid-19 has come positive. She is admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. Me and other members of my family will be examined in isolation. You are also requested, whoever has come in contact with us, should also remain isolated and get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet.