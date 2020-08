The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has rised to 93.6% in Oman.

The Ministry of Health in Oman has also announced that 249 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total infection tally has rised to 82,299.

The ministry also confirmed 6 new deaths. The death toll has reached at 539. The total recoveries rised to 77,072. 165 patients were receiving intensive care treatment are 165.