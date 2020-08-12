‘Fight for a separate nation for Muslims’: Man ask Muslims to stop Prime Minister hoisting national flag : Video

In a shocking incident, a man has asked the Muslims living in the country to fight for a separate nation. The person has demanded this through a video clip, which has become viral on social media. Times Now has reported this.

In the video the individual can be seen instigating Indian Muslims to rise up and demand for a separate country. The person asks Muslims to come together to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on the upcoming Independence Day. He also urged Muslims to learn from Khalistanis and work towards a separate country for Indian Muslims.

The report in the Times Now claims that this audio tapes have been circulated across the country in the form of phone calls, with a special emphasis on residents of Uttar Pradesh and journalists.