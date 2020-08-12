Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the negative opening of Indian share market and strengthening US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.78 and touched 74.84 against the US dollar, down 6 paise over its last close of 74.78. Against the UAE dirham, the rupee was trading at 20.36.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28% to 93.89.