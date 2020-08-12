‘If Modi is there, everything is possible’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Congress MP from Wayanad has contunued his attack against union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader attacked the union government over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s warning that the country’s GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence in the backdrop of a raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted using the BJP’s 2019 election campaign slogan.

Earlier, NR Narayana Murthy has said that the GDP of the country is expected to shrink by at least five per cent. There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP since Independence, since 1947.