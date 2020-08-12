Indian expats won 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Fortune has once again blessed Indian expats in Dubai. A group of Indian expats had won first prize in the Dubai Duty Free Raffle.

A group of 10 Indian expats and a Nepali has won the first prize worth 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle.

A group of 11 friends got lucky after they won $1 million at the number 0226 in Millennium Millionaire Series 336.The ticket was bought by an Indian expat named Rahul Sangole along with his friends.

Sangole, who hails from Nagpur, India is the 166th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Andrew Watt, a British national based in the UAE, won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (Beluga) with ticket number 1759 in series 1756, while Husny Afrar, a Sri Lankan national also based in the UAE, became the new owner of an Aprilia Tuono RR motorbike (Rosso Sachsenring) with ticket number 0918 in series 417.