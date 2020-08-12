“Online education not substitute for school education”,says Education Minister

New Delhi : Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said online classes or teaching are not a substitute for proper school education, terming the move “an effort to keep the learning process moving” amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sisodia was holding a review meeting to take first-hand feedback from parents and teachers to assess the online and semi-online education system being implemented in Delhi since the month of March.

Sisodia, also the deputy chief minister, lauded the efforts put in by teachers and support extended by parents to keep the online classes up and running in the national capital. Even without proper planning or training, we were able to achieve huge success, he said, adding the “online and semi-online education is the need of the hour”.

Sisodia interacted with teachers and parents at KGSBV School to review the online and semi-online education system, his eighth review meeting in as many zones.