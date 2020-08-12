Security forces arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Kashmir

Security forces had arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. A joint team of SOG Handwara, SOG Bandipora, 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 CRPF had arrested the militant from Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The arrested militant has been identified as Aquib Ahmad Rather of Sahipora, Handwara.

Meanwhile, one Army jawan was martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday .