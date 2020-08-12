DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Security forces arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Kashmir

Aug 12, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Srinagar: Security personnel after an 18-hour-long gun battle with militants that ended in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Dec 9, 2018. A Pakistani commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and two Kashmiri militants were killed by the Indian forces. The operation stretched for hours as militants kept on changing locations during the gunfight within the cordoned off area. (Photo: IANS)

Security forces had arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. A joint team of SOG Handwara, SOG Bandipora, 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 CRPF  had arrested the militant from Hajin in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The arrested militant has been identified as Aquib Ahmad Rather of Sahipora, Handwara.

Meanwhile, one Army jawan was martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday .

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close