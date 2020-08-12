“Today Krishna was born in jail right? You want bail or to be in jail?” : Chief justice’s reaction while hearing a bail plea.

The epics in hinduism,”Mahabharata and Lord Krishna” cited during the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Justice Bobde made interesting remarks as soon as the bail petition of an accused came up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Even in the grim atmosphere of the court, a smile floated on the face of the people. In fact, on Tuesday, the court was hearing the plea of Dharmendra Valvi, who was accused of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

CJI Bobde said, “Janmashtami is there and on this day Lord Krishna was born in jail and you are trying to get out”. Counsel for the petitioner said, “Ji my lord”.

At this, Justice Bobde smilingly accepted his bail plea and said, “All right. You are not much associated with religion and other things”. Justice Bobde issued an order for release on bail on a bond of Rs 25,000.