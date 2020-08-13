16-year-old boy skips meals, dies after playing PUBG continuously

Andhra Pradesh : A 16-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh, who had been addicted to PUBG, died after playing the game continuously for days at a stretch.

The boy, from Jujjulakunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in West Godavari district, had been staying at home owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and would spend most of his time playing online games, especially PUBG.

According to a report, the boy had been playing the game continuously for days without having a sip of water or a morsel to eat. He fell sick in a few days owing to severe dehydration.

The boy’s family then rushed him to a nearby hospital in Eluru Town, where he was also tested for coronavirus. He tested negative but suffered from severe diarrhoea. He died a few hours later.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Earlier this year, another 16-year-old died from cardiac arrest after playing the game continuously for six hours.

The deceased, identified as Furkhan Qureshi, was a resident of Neemuch town of Madhya Pradesh. A student of Class 12, Furkhan had started playing the addictive game after lunch according to his family.