Aam Aadmi Party suspends former MLA for anti-Hindu post on FB

New Delhi: Former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh sparked a row after he posted blasphemous post disrespecting Hindu Gods on Facebook.

However, Singh claimed the post was accidentally made by his younger son who was handling his phone during an online class.

The decision to suspend the former MLA was taken during the meeting of the AAP’s PAC.

“The Sikh community is also very sad with their statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion,” the party said in its statement.

Singh, a former journalist, unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket. In 2015, he was elected an MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat. Later, he was made to vacate the seat so that he could contest the 2017 Punjab assembly polls against veteran SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal.