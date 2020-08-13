Another”Gold Haul” hits in Kerala;Gold worth lakhs seized from 2 airports in Kerala four arrested!!!!

566 grams of gold from Karipur International Airport and A kilo of gold was a found at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport .



Gold worth Rs 29 lakh recovered from Karipur airport.The gold was seized from a passengers from Dubai and Sharjah. 336 grams of gold was hidden in socks in a form of a particular mixture.A gold necklace weighing 230 grams was also seized from them.A kilogram of gold was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport .The accused were the natives of ottapalam and kasargod.

The passengers were taken into custody