Bengaluru Violence: Family concealed themselves inside a toilet for 3 hours to escape mob!!!

Fearing for their lives , a family with two boys aged 4 and 6, hid inside a bathroom of their house in Kavalbyrasandra for three hours whereas a mob outraged their home and automobiles on Tuesday evening.

At 7.30pm, A Robin, a washer mechanic, and Sharmila had been on the first floor of their house once they noticed over 100 people attacking the home of their neighbour Naveen, whose offensive publish led to the riot. They’ve been residing on lease since December on the ground floor of the interconnecting construction which belongs to Naveen’s brother Harsha.



“Individuals had been shouting that the MLA’s relative resides on the highest flooring of our constructing and rushed in the direction of us. That’s when my spouse, mom, two youngsters and I locked ourselves inside our tiny toilet,” Robin recalled.

Malarmathi, who stays nearby, could solely watch the horrific moments from her window because the rioters dragged out Sharmila’s scooter and set it ablaze. Harsha’s automotive was already up in flames.



“I gathered my guts and begged them to spare the scooter as we’re all poor people who find themselves simply tenants within the building. However the rebels threatened to set me on fireplace,” Malarmathi mentioned.

The mob rescued swelling in numbers and a few rebels entered the couple’s house after breaking the door. “The mob damaged our fridge, broke the furnishings and puja house. My elder son had vomited and collapsed in concern,” Sharmila mentioned.

The rioters ravaged the neighbour’s house completely. They allegedly took away the gold, money and different valuables from these houses.