Coronavirus : Actress Nikki Galrani tests positive for COVID19

Actress Nikki Galrani on Thursday revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Nikki took to Twitter and wrote, “I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support.”

