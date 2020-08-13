DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Coronavirus : Actress Nikki Galrani tests positive for COVID19

Aug 13, 2020, 09:38 pm IST

Actress Nikki Galrani on Thursday revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Nikki took to Twitter and wrote, “I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close