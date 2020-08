Hyderabad-based MSN Laboratories will launch the generic favipiravir under the brand name of Favilow at Rs 33 per tablet on August 15, reports suggest.

The drug will be available for treatment of COVID-19 patients across the country in 200 mg tablets. Patients will have to consume a total of 34 tablets to complete treatment for the deadly coronavirus. The medicine will be available at all pharmacies and will provided after patients provide a prescription for the same.