Coronavirus : Over 100 doctors on COVID-19 duty lost their lives so far, says study

At least 104 doctors in India died due to coronavirus infections, a study has found, as the pathogen’s spread accelerates across the world’s second-most populous country.

More than half these doctors were younger than 60, according to a study by Rajeev Jayadevan, a gastroenterologist and president of the professional organization representing private doctors in the southern Indian city of Cochin. The paper was posted in an online forum for prepublication research and has not been peer reviewed.

In the U.S. as of Aug. 11, 21 physicians have died of Covid-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — according to data compiled by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News. In China at the height of its crisis earlier this year, at least 46 medical workers were reported to have died, while at least 26 doctors have died in Indonesia and about a dozen in the Philippines, according to government data in April.