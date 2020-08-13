Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer breaks ‘Dislike Record’ on Youtube ; Watch Here

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 is at the centre of a controversy, and it hasn’t even released yet. The trailer for the film, his first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later.

The trailer has received 7.1 million ‘dislikes’ on the video sharing platform, with a massively unfavourable ‘like-dislike’ ratio. With more than 25 million views, only 3,83,000 people have ‘liked’ the trailer.