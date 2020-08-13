One more “feather” in the cap of Prime minister Narendra Modi by achieving another accolade !!!!

Shri.Narendra Modi on Thursday became the longest-serving Prime Minister in Indian history of non-Congress origin, outpacing Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure of 2268 days, all his terms combined. Currently, he is also the fourth longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving prime minister of India so far. His term lasted for around 17 years, followed by his daughter Indira Gandhi who served two terms of little more 11 years and nearly five years respectively.



Narendra Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started with his second innings as the PM again on May 30, 2019.

Dr Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each. The other non-Congress prime ministers who could not complete their tenure included Morarji Desai (March 24, 1977 — July 28, 1979), Charan Singh (July 28, 1979 — January 14, 1980), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (December 2, 1989 — November 10, 1990), Chandra Shekhar (November 10, 1990 — June 21, 1991), HD Deve Gowda (June 1, 1996 — April 21, 1997) and Inder Kumar Gujral (April 21, 1997 — March 19, 1998).

Narendra Modi has become the fourth longest-serving prime minister just two days ahead of India`s 74th Independence Day. On August 15 he will deliver his seventh Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi are the two PMs, after Nehru, to have been re-elected to office on completion of a full five-year term.