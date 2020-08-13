Passenger train derails ; Three killed, several injured

Scotland : Three people have died after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire, northeast Scotland, following heavy rain and a landslip in the area.

British Transport Police said in a statement that “despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene.”

The statement confirmed that the train’s driver was among those who had died, though did not identify the person. The second person who died is believed to have been a train conductor, according to a subsequent statement. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A further six people have been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, which are not thought to be serious. All of the people on board the train are now believed to be accounted for.

Footage from the scene showed multiple ambulances, an air ambulance, and a number of police cars at the site, as smoke billowed in the background.

“My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted after it was announced three people had died.

“I have just been updated by Network Rail and the emergency services on the ongoing operation. My thanks go to them, and my thoughts remain with everyone affected,” she added.