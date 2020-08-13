“She was murdered by her own brother”; Shocking updates on Ann mary murder case are revealed!!!!

KASARGOD: The police Thursday said the death of 16-year-old Ann Mary at Balal in Kasargod was a murder

Her brother Albin (22) murdered her by mixing poison in her ice cream.She died on August 5th.

Ann Mary’s father Benny, mother Besy and brother Albin were admitted to the hospital after they complained of uneasiness.He tried to murder all his family members.His parents are in a serious condition.

Police said that he took the drastic step as he thought that they would be a hindrance to all his secret relations.

It is stated that both Ann and Albin had prepared homemade ice cream a week ago.Preliminary reports suggest that the girl’s death occurred due to the intake of rat poison.Albin is now in the custody of Vellarikundu police.