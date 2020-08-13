Sushant Singh Rajput Death : Ankita Lokhande demands CBI probe ; shares new video

Actress Ankita Lokhande continues to support the family of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in June. She has supported their demand for a CBI probe, for a free and fair investigation in the case.

Taking to Twitter, Lokhande shared a short clip in which she is holding a paper with the words “Justice for Sushant, #CBIforSSR” on it.

In the short video, Lokhande can be heard saying, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR.”

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted on her unverified account, demanding a closure in the probe of the late actor’s death, tagging her post with #CBIForSSR.

Shweta had tweeted: “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!! #CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR.”

Ankita responded to the tweet, showing support. “We will find the truth and get justice di. #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins,” she wrote.

Sushant and Ankita dated for over six years after they met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s TV show “Pavitra Rishta”.