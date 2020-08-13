Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered” !!! claims Twitter user; Swamy demands NIA probe

It’s been 2 months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and every day there is a new shocking update in relation with the death case. The most shocking revelation till now has now come that sushanth may have been killed using a stun gun. Yes, it’s true! One of the SSR’s followers claimed that Sushant was killed with the help of a stun gun (which is used to paralyze).



Blaming Rhea Chakraborty and Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aditya Thackeray, the user wrote, “Today i have read a lot about stun guns and how they r used ! also what mark do they leave ! the exact mark?? guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray

After the tweet went viral, Subramanian Swamy has demanded the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to join the CBI in investigating Sushant’s suicide. He wrote, “Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe.”

See this also

You are correct pic.twitter.com/xCzE1ahI9S — pranjal ||Justice4Ssr|| (@ilikemebetter_8) August 11, 2020

The stun gun theory, which has taken everyone by surprise, was originally posted by Raju Wadhwa, a practising doctor in Internal Medicine in the USA. As per him, the stun guns are used in Sushant’s case. He supported his claim by pointing the burn marks on the left side of the late actor’s neck.

Rhea is in the spotlight of the investigation after Sushant’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint the actress and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.