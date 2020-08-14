DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

2 policemen martyred in terror attack in Kashmir

Aug 14, 2020, 11:53 am IST

2 Policemen were martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists fired at policemen at Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Three cops were reported injured in the attack.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close