2 policemen martyred in terror attack in Kashmir

2 Policemen were martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists fired at policemen at Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Three cops were reported injured in the attack.

#UPDATE Two Police personnel lost their lives and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/8oecUfOKqv pic.twitter.com/l9xEG35vUS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020