A woman is ‘SHOCKED’ when her new driving license came back with a picture of an “empty chair”!!!

Driving license photos are the worst, but one Tennessee woman is laughing after a clerical error left her with a picture of an empty chair.

Dodd had recently renewed her license in Hickman County and when it came in the mail on Thursday, she was surprised to find that in place of her picture ID there was a photo of an empty chair.



The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told CNN the error happened when the wrong image was captured and saved to Dodd’s profile.

“When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file,” Wes Moster, director of communications, said in a statement.

When the Department was made aware of her situation, they immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally.