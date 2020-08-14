Amazon launches online pharmacy service in India

E-commerce giant Amazon has forayed into the online medicine segment and launched Amazon Pharmacy. The service has been started in areas with select pin codes in Bengaluru, while the company is learnt to be mulling scaling it up to other cities across India in the near future.

The service would allow customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers.

“As a part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bangalore,” said an Amazon India spokesperson confirming the development. “This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon’s foray into the online medicine segment puts it in direct competition with established local players including NetMeds, 1mg, PharmEasy and Medlife. Amazon has launched the service at a time when there is a tremendous demand for such services which are delivering essential medicines to patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An increasing number of people are buying products online and avoiding visiting the stores due to fears of catching the virus.

However, it is not going to be easy for Amazon to tap the e-pharmacy space due to the regulatory hurdles and the ongoing war between online and offline pharmacies and the delay in finalisation of e-pharmacy rules by the government.

Recently, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing more than 850,000 pharmacy outlets across the country wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to ban the activities of e-pharmacies in the country.