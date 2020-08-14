Amazon launches online pharmacy service!!!

One of the biggest online retailing platform, Amazon India has launched Amazon Pharmacy, introducing its entry into the online medicine segment that has gained momentum during the covid-19 led lockdown and even after unlocking.

It has established the online pharmacy service in Bengaluru to begin with, and may conduct pilots in other cities too going forward.

The lockdown and social distancing have prompted customers to move to online consultation, treatment, medical tests and medicine delivery. Healthcare startups Practo, NetMeds, 1mg, PharmEasy and Medlife are witnessing a huge surge in demand and a spurt in funding activity, similar to edtech platforms, which outperformed all other sectors among startups.

“As a part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru allowing customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers. This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,” an Amazon spokesperson said.