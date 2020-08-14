Chinese cities flag traces of coronavirus in frozen food imports!!!!

Viruses can survive up to two years at temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius, but scientists and officials say that there is no strong evidence that coronavirus can spread via frozen food. Two cities in China have found traces of the new coronavirus in freights of imported frozen food. The World Health Organization downplayed the risk of the virus entering the food chain.



A sample taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the north western city of Xian, have tested positive for the virus.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needs to take precautions to reduce infection risks from imported meat and seafood. In addition to screening all meat and seafood containers coming into major ports in recent months, China has suspended some meat imports from various places, including Brazil, since mid-June.