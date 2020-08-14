Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.39,488 up by Rs. 8. One gram of gold is priced at 4936.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) October gold futures fell 0.65% to Rs. 52596 per 10 gram while September silver futures dropped 1% to Rs. 70,345 per kg. Gold prices have been volatile since hitting a record high of about Rs. 56,000 last week.

In global markets, gold prices were flat today at US dollar 1,952 per ounce. Gold has has fallen 4% so far this week amid a wild ride.