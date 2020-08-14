Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 24.5 lakh mark in India

India on Thursday registered highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country’s coronavirus tally touched 2,459,613 including 660,833 active cases, 1,750,636 discharged and 48,144 deaths.

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

Meanwhile, 8,30,391 samples, the highest in a single day, were tested on August 12 and 2,68,45,688 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The country, with the world’s biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.