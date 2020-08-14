Coronavirus : Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam shifted to ICU; condition critical

Chennai : Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first week of August, is in critical condiction. He has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on life support. He is currently being treated by a set of doctors and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored. According to the bulletin, SPB’s condition worsened on August 13th late night.

The press statement reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical.

“He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored,” the bulletin read.